JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County leaders are digging into the details of the proposed budget for 2020.

Commissioners are reviewing a spending plan that factors in a slight increase to the current one.

It includes about 48 million dollars for construction, roads & bridges, county law enforcement and general expenses.

Members of the public can view a copy of the proposed budget at the county commission office.

Workers also plan to post it online on the county website later this week.