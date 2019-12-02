Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office experiencing technical issues

by: Bo Fogal

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KODE/KSNF) — As of 5:07 P.M., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing technical issues with their phone lines.

Currently, individuals who are trying to call the Sheriff’s office directly are unable to reach dispatch by pressing option 1.

To reach the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office dispatch directly, call 417-359-9100.

The number is for non-emergency assistance or to speak with a Deputy by phone.

If a person is experiencing an emergency, CALL 9-1-1!

We will update you when the issue has been resolved.

