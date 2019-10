A Southeast Kansas construction company is the top choice to oversee $50 million in new projects in Jasper County.

Crossland Construction is negotiating with Jasper County commissioners to serve as the county’s “construction manager at-risk.” That includes a new courts building at 6th and Pearl in Joplin, renovations at the courthouse in Carthage, and expansion of the Jasper County jail.

The projects are currently in the design stage and could begin construction next year.