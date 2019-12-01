Jasper Christmas Market draws vendors, residents to downtown

JASPER, Mo. — A southwest Missouri town gathers all its local businesses for a shopping extravaganza.

Saturday marked the 8th Annual Christmas Market in Jasper.

30 local vendors lined the 100 Grand Event Center downtown.

Shoppers had their pick of sugar scrubs, clothing, Christmas decorations, and other handmade items.

For some local vendors, events like these help them gain community support.

Regina Stewart of Hippy Madness says, “Being a small business is kind of a hard deal because you have such a low margin on trying to get your product out, so any type of people that does these in the community to get everybody together helps promote all the local vendors because a lot of the local vendors will come and support the other local vendors.”

The next shopping event will be a spring market that will be coming to Jasper next year.