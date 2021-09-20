Jasper and Newton County Community Health Collaborative conducting health survey

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Your health and your healthcare are in focus for a new survey in the four states.

The Jasper And Newton Counties Community Health Collaborative is asking residents to take a health survey.

The assessment details how you get healthcare…And if that process has gotten harder since the pandemic began.

It also looks at your vaccination status and mental health issues.

“It goes into a few questions about COVID — have you delayed screenings or things of that nature because of COVID, and difficulty getting to your doctor’s office or appointment, things like that,” said Tony Moehr, Jasper Co. Health Director.

You can take the health assessment online through a link here.