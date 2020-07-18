Jasco Youth Fair celebrates 50 years

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasco Youth Fair is celebrating more than 50 years of providing youth an opportunity to showcase their animals.

This year’s fair was a little different than previous years, it was closed to the public due to the pandemic.

Youth exhibitors of all ages traveled to Carthage to showcase animals like heifers, goats, chickens, and projects they’ve created.

Many larger events, other than the animal showing, had to be postponed until next year.

Aubrey Niess, Exhibitor, said, “It’s just good to be able to show your animal and actually be able to show like how much effort we put in throughout the year, even if there is no market sale, it’s a big deal to be able to see everybody and actually get to show and show your hard work.”

Ryan Carr, Fair Board Member, Jasper County, said, “The biggest thing that is going to directly impact the youth is that we were not able to have our traditional market sale that would’ve been this evening and that’s where kids are able to raise funds for themselves, local businesses support the kids, to try to offset some of the costs that they would incur during their project.”

Instead of having a traditional sale, the fair is relying on donation support from the community that will be processed by the fair board and distributed to the kids.

