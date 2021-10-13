Japanese puppetry group performs at MSSU’S Bud Walton Theatre for the Japanese Semester

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Japanese Semester continues to be celebrated on an area university campus.

The Bud Walton Theatre on the MSSU campus was the site of a demonstration of Japanese puppetry. Today’s performers are graduates of a Japanese school that has been teaching that skill for 170 years.

“We’re bringing some of that artistic knowledge as best as we can to the United States, and we’re giving a kind of exposure to maybe the origins of things people are interested in,” said Eric Lancaster, University of Missouri, Columbia.

Lancaster says some Japanese puppetry groups have been in existence for three hundred years.