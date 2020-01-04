January is National Stalking Awareness month, Lafayette House is ready to help

JOPLIN, Mo. — January is National Stalking Awareness Month.

And those who care for stalking victims say the new year is a good time to get out of that potentially dangerous situation.

Louise Secker with Lafayette House says there can be two versions of stalking these days, in person or electronically, neither of which is normal.

Louise Secker, Director of Development, Lafayette House, said, “Well I think if any of the behavior is something that feels not just unwanted but like it’s scary, like it’s harassing behavior that that’s the time you want to reach out for help or let law enforcement know about it.”

For more information about the services that Lafayette House provides, you can call 417-782-1771.