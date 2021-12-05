James River Church hosts its Christmas celebration

JOPLIN, Mo. — James River Church in Joplin is kicking off the holiday season with its Christmas celebration.

Sunday wrapped up the fourth annual “James River Christmas” at the Joplin campus.

The church had live music, dancing, and told the story of Jesus’ birth and depicted the nativity scene with a camel, sheep, goat and donkey.

This morning “James River Church” gave away a 2016 Ford Fusion to a church member who was in need of a reliable vehicle.

The gift was part of the church’s season of giving.

They also helped pay off medical debt and helped families with house repairs.

“I hope people get that there’s a God that loves them. The gifts are great, but there’s a greater gift and that’s Jesus. And so we pray people leave with just the joy of the lord that we’ve experienced this weekend and they know that there’s a God that loves them. And that’s what Christmas is truly all about,” said Justin Jahanshir, James River Church Joplin Campus Pastor.

After the service families were able to visit with Santa.