James River Church helps local schools with essential projects

JOPLIN, Mo. — James River Church partners with Joplin Schools to do some much needed renovations.

Church members started early in the morning to help with yard work, painting, and a variety of other things.

This is the 2nd year the church has partnered with Joplin Schools, and it is apart of their “Project Partnership.”

These projects were done at four local schools including Stapleton, Irving, Joplin Early Childhood, and Royal Heights.

James River wants to help the community in any way they can whether that be their time, energy, or resources.

Justin Jahanshir, James River Joplin Campus Pastor, says, “It is important that the church is serving in the community. We love our schools, we thank God for what they are doing, and so it’s a way for us to come along side. We want to demonstrate the love of Christ, but then also just to bless them in ways that maybe they couldn’t do.”

Sandra Cantwell, Executive Director of Students Services for Joplin Schools, adds, “It uplifts our spirits, it warms our hearts to see the community coming together. It helps us know that we’re not in this alone, but it really is a community thing.”

There were over 100 volunteers to help with the renovations, and Joplin Schools says they are thankful for this help.