“James River Church” gave back to the community today through “Project Partnership”

JOPLIN, MO – Volunteers from another area house of worship gave back to the community today.

These volunteers are from the Joplin campus of “James River Church,” and were doing some work at the “Roi S. Wood Alternative School” on 15th Street.

It’s part of an annual summer initiative for the church called “Project Partnership.”

“We are totally painting and landscaping at Roi S. Wood, the alternative school, and tomorrow we’ll be washing and sanitizing all 75 of the Joplin School buses from the inside out.” Says Justin Jahanshir, Joplin Campus Pastor, James River Church.

This is the 3rd year the Joplin campus of “James River” has taken part in “Project Partnership.”