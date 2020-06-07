Jamboree held on Carthage square

Carthage, MO- The Carthage Square Jamboree was held from 10am-5pm, open to anyone looking to showcase their goods.

The event was open to Newton and Jasper County residents looking to sell food, decor and more. For some small businesses like “Brew Calls” that make hunting equipment, this is the first time they have been able to get out this year and show the community what they have to offer.

Sam Brewster says, “People are starting to show up a lot more now, so hopefully we get a lot bigger crowd. Just to get out and advertise a little bit, show people some calls and try to get bigger and bigger. “

More than 20 different vendors made it out for the event.