Jake’s Fireworks in Pittsburg expects large crowd this year

PITTSBURG, Kan. —

Halfway through their annual firework selling period, Jake’s Fireworks in Pittsburg says they are expecting a large crowd this year.

The company has been operating in Pittsburg for about 80 years. Local firework sales have been open since June 27th. They are expecting a hike in customers stopping in closer to Independence Day. Their inventory includes hundreds of fireworks from sparklers to firecrackers. They’re noticing one rocket that’s a fan favorite.

“The Excalibur is a mortar shell basically it has one tube and you put a single canister in there and it will go up about 250, 300 feet, and light up the sky.” Michael Marietta, Jake’s Fireworks Store Manager

Jake’s Fireworks sells their products year round, but they add they always enjoy seeing familiar faces stopping by for the fourth.