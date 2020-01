NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Prosecutor will be moving to the other side of the bench.

The Missouri Governor has appointed Jake Skouby as an Associate Circuit Judge for the 40th Circuit.

That serves both Newton and McDonald Counties.

He has been the Prosecutor for 12 years, and was a Newton County Assistant Prosecutor and Jasper County Public Defender before that.

Skouby will be sworn in the next few weeks – there’s no word yet who will take his place as Prosecutor.