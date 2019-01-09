Jake Laturner announces intention to run for Senate

A Southeast Kansas man announces his bid to run for the U.S. Senate.

Earlier today Jake Laturner announced his intention to run for the seat currently held by Pat Roberts. Roberts has stated that he will retire at the end of his current term. Laturner has served in the Kansas Senate, and most recently as state treasurer.

Laturner will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2020 general election.Roberts will have served four terms in the Senate at the time he retires.