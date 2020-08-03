Jace Sternberger to have a bigger role this year with the Packers

MIAMI, Okla. — Former NEO football standout Jace Sternberger will likely have a bigger role with the Green Bay Packers this season.

The tight end was picked 75th overall by the team in the 2019 draft after playing one season at Texas A&M.

Sternberger missed the first eight games of his rookie season due to an ankle injury, and played in only six games that year.

This year, however, he is expected fill the gap left by Jimmy Graham, who now plays for the Bears.

Sternberger is on the NFL’s covid-19 list right now, but Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says he can’t wait to get him back in action.

Brian Gutekunst, Packers Gm, “We’re depending on Jace to be a big part of what we’re gonna do this season. From the time we drafted him, we looked at Jace as a matchup problem. He’s a very

gifted athlete. He’s a young player, coming out in one year at Texas A&M, so there was a lot of growth there. We really like the positive signs we saw through the seasons last year. It’s unfortunate we

didn’t have an off-season to springboard him into this season. We’re excited to get him back in the fold and see what he can do and see where he’s at.”