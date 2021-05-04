JACC receives award

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is one of only 12 chambers in the nation to receive a communications award of excellence.

That designation comes from the ACCE – or the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. Erin Slifka, with the Joplin Chamber, says the award is for the Choose Joplin online ad campaign aimed at attracting new businesses to the region.

Erin Slifka, Joplin Chamber Marketing & Public Information, said, “It was in partnership through information gathering that we collected with the help of the MoKan Partnership, the City of Joplin and Storm Cloud Marketing who helped with some of the creative assets and the webpage for “Choose Joplin.”

The ad campaign not only won the award of excellence – Slifka says it was also responsible for creating 200 jobs.