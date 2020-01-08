J.B. Hunt closes decade with two company-first achievements

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, recently recognized its first company driver to complete five million safe miles driven without a preventable accident.

This is an unprecedented achievement at J.B. Hunt and rarity for the industry.

Phil Fortin, a J.B. Hunt Intermodal driver based in South Gate, California, reached five million safe miles in December 2019.

“The professional commitment and resilience it takes to achieve five million safe miles is almost unthinkable,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “Thank you, Phil, for your dedication to this company and for setting the bar of excellence in safety for others to follow.”

Fortin earned his first safe mile at J.B. Hunt in 1984 as a driver for the company’s Truckload division.

Nearly 35 years later, he is one of the company’s most decorated drivers, having received 33 safe driving awards.

“I want to thank Mr. Hunt for having a dream and committing to it, because in the wake of his pursuit, he created so many opportunities for others, me included,” Fortin said. “Together as a team, we make it all work, and I’m grateful for all those around me who helped me reach this milestone.”

J.B. Hunt implemented the Million Mile program in 1996 and has since recognized more than 3,600 company drivers for achieving one million-plus safe miles. In total, the company has awarded more than $28 million in safe driving bonuses.

Also during December 2019, J.B. Hunt hired its 10,000th veteran since 2014.

More than 15% of J.B. Hunt employees are now veterans, and the company has several programs to help transition them from service to a career, whether it be in management, maintenance, office, or driving.