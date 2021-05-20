IV Hydration will be offered to Joplin Memorial runners this weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) – A local clinic is offering a new service for runners at the Joplin Memorial Run.

Advanced Family Medicine and Wellness is offering IV Hydration.

It’s not a new concept in the medical field.

Fluids are given to patients in emergency situations.

It’s for people who either can’t get enough fluids by drinking them or who are extremely dehydrated, and runners can often get significantly dehydrated quickly.

Now, they can replace those fluids for just $45.00 right after the run.

“We are so excited to offer a new service to runners this year. Often, they don’t realize how dehydrated they are until they’re really struggling, plus getting hydrated right after the race means they’ll feel a whole lot better the next day,” says Austin Hyslip, Health Director Advanced Family Medicine.

Providers will be set up just west of Cunningham Park at the corner of 26th and Maiden Lane from 8:00am until 12:00pm on Saturday.

To schedule or for other questions, head to the Advanced Family Medicine website.