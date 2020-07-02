JOPLIN, Mo. — With Summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to head outdoors and enjoy the weather.

But how serious is it to protect yourself from the sun?

Kevin Teel, Nurse Practitioner, U.S. Dermatology Partners Joplin, said, “Everybody is at risk for skin cancer, especially if they get burned or they’re not being protected.”

It’s Summer time and that means flip flops, cold treats, and enjoying the water. But it’s also important to keep sun safety in mind as you head out.

July is ultraviolet safety month, that includes UV-A and UV-B.

“The A is going to give us the wrinkles, the brown spots and the things like that. And then UV-B is one that’s going to burn us, that’s the one that we’re trying to watch.”

It doesn’t take long for your skin to burn.

“No it’s doesn’t take long 10 minutes.”

Sun rays are the strongest from 10 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon

“If your shadow is shorter than yourself, then find the shade.”

Keel says using sunscreen with a SPF of 15, 30, or higher is very important.

Vanessa Murphy, Joplin Resident, said, “Definitely should use it. If they are, I mean they could get sun poisoning, they can go to the hospital especially on like the blondes, really, really fair kids.”

Mom Vanessa Murphy says she’s not taking any chances.

“I got sun poisoning when I was a little and I had to be in the hospital for it so I just really try to stay away from the that.”

There’s also a risk of developing melanoma, a cancer that typically occurs in the skin.

“Melanoma is one of those things that if caught early is a very good cancer as far as we have lots of treatment options, it’s when it goes unchecked for a long period of time,” said Keel.

So prevention is key.

“We keep them really, really, hydrated. We do a lot of hats on them sometimes if we’re going to be outside for a really long time,” said Murphy.