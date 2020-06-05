It’s official — Instant Karma will close its doors for good this weekend.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin restaurant will soon be closing its doors to the public. Instant Karma, known all across the Four State area for its gourmet hot dogs and hamburgers,

The restaurant announced on Facebook on Wednesday, June 3 that it will be closing down for good but on Friday, the announcement came that its last days will be this weekend.

Instant Karma, a locally-owned restaurant in Downtown Joplin, is known for its collection of gourmet hot dogs, hamburgers, beer, and more. Its last day will be Sunday, June 7 after a decade of operations.