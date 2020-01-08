“It’s about bettering our community” — One Joplin stands at forefront of Census committee

It’s the dawn of a new decade, which means it’s time for an updated headcount of the population with the 2020 Census.

The US Census Bureau is doing everything it can to get accurate numbers in 2020, but is seeking help of state, tribal, and local governments to ensure that everyone is accounted for.

According to the bureau, a key factor in getting good numbers is by forming “Complete Count” Committees all around the nation. These committees are a collaboration between cities and the communities within them to encourage people to fill out the form — because, after all, who knows communities better than the communities themselves?

And, the City of Joplin is one of the latest to jump on this effort, with the city council approving a resolution to form the committee at Monday night’s meeting.

The committee will be headed by the One Joplin organization, an organization whose mission is already geared towards combining the powers of city governments, non-profit’s, businesses, schools and more with everyday people to make their neighborhood a great place to live.

“Our focus is creating a community where everyone feels like they belong,” Executive Director Ashley Micklethwaite explains.

According to Micklethwaite, the Census matters for several reasons, but two of them stand at the forefront.

The first? Representation.

The number of US senators each state sends to Capitol Hill is fixed at two per state, but the House uses proportional representation — that is, representation based on population. An accurate count means that each state gets an accurate amount of reps both locally and nationally.

On a state and even local level, new data can also lead to new electoral district lines — commonly known as “redistricting.”

The second reason? Funding.

Although funding ties into representation, poorly reported population numbers potentially have a more powerful hand on state and federal purse strings.

Michlethwaite, who serves as the organization’s Executive Director, says that an accurate headcount means so much more than a new city limit sign.

“If our population isn’t being accurately counted, then we aren’t getting our fair share.”

In fact, Michlethwaite adds that Joplin is projected to miss out on nearly $20 million in federal dollars annually until 2030.

“That’s a lot of money that we need, and that’s a lot of money we are missing out on.”

Michlethwaite stresses that although data is being collected by the federal government, people can rest easy knowing that their information is secure. It is illegal for the Census Bureau to release the data obtained to any other government agency, including the FBI, IRS, and Department of Homeland Security for 72 years.

The data is solely used to generate statistics.

“It’s about bettering our community — not identifying an individual.”

The Complete Count Committee plans to identify and reach out to commonly undercounted populations in the Joplin community — for example, children under the age of 5. To get an accurate count, One Joplin would collaborate with places like day cares, pediatrician offices, and organizations like Parents as Teachers to ensure that area parents know the importance of filling out the form and how the data matters to their community.

According to the Census Bureau, commonly miscounted groups also include:

Low-income households

College students

People of color

Households that primarily speak a language other than English

Veterans

People with disabilities

“People in Joplin should know the importance of the census and how safe and secure their responses actually are,” said Michlethwaite. “Our job is to educate them and let them know that who they are matters.”

Census Day 2020 is April 1. For more information on how you can get involved, visit census.gov or contact One Joplin at 417-499-9529.