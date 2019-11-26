It’s a whale… it’s a plane… it’s Super Guppy!

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — After dropping off the Orion space capsule in Ohio, NASA’s Super Guppy stopped at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.

The reason for the pit stop? Barbeque.

NASA’s B-377SGT Super Guppy Turbine cargo aircraft transports oversized parts including International Space Station modules and hardware, according to NASA’s website.

A Facebook post by XNA Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport states this is the last Guppy actually flying.

Photo Courtesy: XNA Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport