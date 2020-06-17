‘It’s a sad day for the police deparment”- Florissant chief on former officer charged following viral video

O’FALLON, Mo. – Florissant Police Chief Tim Fagan called this a sad day for his police department, but an important day for his community. Chief Fagan made that comment after the announcement that former Florissant officer Joshua Smith has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.

“It’s important in this circumstance that the community know that in the event our officers step outside their duties, and they do things they should not, they will always be held accountable, as every other citizen and every other member of the public,” said Chief Fagan.

Chief Fagan also said he hopes that once the wounds of this incident heal, that the city and police department can become better on the other side.

Tim Lohman, the prosecuting attorney, said in other similar cases that have not been officer-involved, there have been similar charges.

The officer was fired after a viral video shows him appearing to hit a man with an unmarked police vehicle.

Yesterday, new video surfaced showing another angle of the incident that involved former Florissant Police Detective Joshua Smith. The new video released from the Legal Solution Group, who represents the unnamed victim, shows the moment Smith struck the man.

Smith was driving an unmarked vehicle at the time of the incident. After he hit the man, Smith got out of the car and started kicking and hitting the man.

The first video sparked protests. The attorney obtained the second video from a neighbor, which shows a different angle.

The attorney said his client had surgery on his ankle and is immobile. He said they are having to meet with the client at his home because he cannot come into the office.

Lohmar said the investigation is still underway. He says there were six officers involved, as well as paramedics. Investigators are still trying to get interviews with those involved.