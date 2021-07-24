PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s a big weekend in Pittsburg for business that celebrates the work of local artists.

And, Artforms Gallery is doing a little celebrating itself, as in its 5 anniversary.

Since it started, the gallery has served as a collaborative effort between local artists.

It also serves as a classroom for those who wish to take up different mediums of art.

Some of those classes are available during this weekend’s open house workshops.

Janet Lewis, Artforms Gallery Managing Member, says, “Right now we have 17 different artists and you’ll see a range of styles, media, price range and that sort of thing, so to be able to establish an ongoing relationship with people who really relate to you and your work, that’s the most valuable part for us as artists.”

There’s still a chance to get in on the celebration.

One more open house is scheduled for Sunday it runs from 2 P.M.- 4 P.M.