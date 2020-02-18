Items covered which lumpectomy patients may not realize

JOPLIN, Mo. — Women who have had a lumpectomy may not realize all of the options they have, that could even be covered by insurance.

In this Freeman Health Month’s Buddy Check 16, we learn more about what’s available to those breast cancer patients.

Lisa Nelson, Pink Door Boutique Coordinator/Certified Fitter, said, “It’s so great if they can come over prior to, so we can show them what’s available to them.”

Lisa Nelson At Freeman Health System’s Pink Door Boutique wants lumpectomy patients to think about what options they have before they even go to surgery.

“We can fit them prior to the surgery and get the right fit for them, we deliver it the day of their surgery, even to the hospital, and then they can take it home with them.”

She sees, on average, 2 to 3 patients a week come into the shop who have no idea the items available that can also be covered by insurance.

“I start discussing with them, ‘You know, your insurance will cover for if you need a prothesis, it will cover for bras as well. It won’t do the bras without the prosthesis.”

“I have this fabulous kit that has all different shapes and sizes and we just work on filling that in for her in the breast that had the lumpectomy for good symmetry.”

There are also different types of bras covered, especially when doctors advise very little arm movements after surgery.

Camisole shirts can also help patients feel more like themselves.

“It’s comfortable and it helps with the draining after the lumpectomy. It keeps that drain, that lymph fluid going.”

And, surprise! — many items are covered even years after surgery, which can be useful if the patient has had radiation.

“She will experience some shrinkage and it could be years down the road before she really sees a noticeable difference. We want them to know that they can come see me, and that I can take care of them and make them feel 100% again.”

Nelson says medicare will cover 3 new bras every 3 months, while commercial insurance will allow 2 to 4 bras every year.

Staff at Pink Door Boutique handle the entire process.

“Get their insurance information, contact their doctor and get a prescription, and they are so happy because they had no idea. They had been struggling for a long time trying to find bras that fit and they had no idea.”