CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It was music to everyone’s ears, quite literally in Carl Junction as a city tradition made its return.

The 24th annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival is wrapping up this evening.

Festivities kicked off last night in Stark Auditorium for the bluegrass indoor jamboree.

Saturday morning music blared again at Center Creek Park with bands from across the Four States.

Officials noticed a strong turn out this year after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Cavanaugh Studyvin, CJACC Executive Director, says, “It really helped sort of grow this and then I think people really missed it a whole lot, and so to see it ‘I have to come to it,’ or if they’ve heard the hype about it, and seeing that we didn’t have it last year, everyone looks forward to it.”

This year festival officials worked on creating the beer and wine garden, as well as expanding the kid’s area and petting zoo.