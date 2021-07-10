MCCUNE, Kan. — It was all about farm, friends and food in McCune Saturday.

Saturday morning, kicked off the city’s Farm and Ranch Ag Day, at the McCune Osage Township Library and Museum.

The grounds were site to local vendors, organizations and activities all centered around highlighting the agriculture industry.

Organizers say the event started several years ago to celebrate the impact agriculture has had in the local community.

Morgan Blanchard-Zimmer, Mccune Osage Township Library Director, says, “Agriculture is in our day to day life, i mean we don’t function without agriculture from just what we wear, what we eat, what we sleep on, every part of it so there’s a little bit of everything here.”

Some of the activities included an antique tractor show, rope making and photo contest.