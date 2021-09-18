CARTERVILLE, Mo. — It was a super time in Carterville as the city celebrated the return of a Route 66 staple.

Supertam on Route 66 held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday to celebrate the grand reopening of the Superman Museum and Ice Cream Parlor.

The business opened back in 2006 and became a staple of Route 66 in Carterville, bringing in people from Japan, New Zealand and England.

Unfortunately the previous owner Larry Tamminen closed its doors back in 2019 due to illness.

After being on the market for a year, Carterville Elementary School Teacher, Andrea Briley and her husband chris bought the business back in August to restore it to its former glory.

Andrea Briley, Supertam on Route 66 Owner, says, “I hear the kids saying all the time they want to come back and I know when my kids were little I brought them here and we had so much fun here, and I just kept reminiscing about that and kept driving past and seeing the for sale sign, and so we just said ‘Let’s do it, let’s buy it.'”

Larry Tamminen, Previous Owner, says, “They wanted to keep it here.”

“The name of the place, they kept it the same name ‘Supertam,’ that’s what I named it, it’s just great.”

The Briley’s are working to restore the trolley car that came with the parlor and turn it into a dining area with a 50’s diner theme.