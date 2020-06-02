“It starts from the top” — Joplin NAACP President and JPD Chief speak out in light of George Floyd death

JOPLIN, Mo. — The death of George Floyd connected to a Minneapolis arrest is prompting the Joplin Police Chief to speak out about the conduct he expects from his officers.

Sloan Rowland says “It evokes a visceral response of disgust, disbelief and anger.” The chief adds that JPD standards are in direct conflict with those actions and that the department is focused on supporting constitutional rights.

“As I said in the letter and in an internal letter that I sent out to all our officers – that we are going to treat people with respect and act in the right way,” Sloan explained. “And we’re going to be professional in eveything we do. And I hope our citizens have trust in that.”

Victor Sly, president of the Joplin NAACP, says JPD has done a good job with transparency in past dealings involving race. Sly adds that he wants to see more leadership from law enforcement across the area.

“They should come out and make a public stand and say, ‘Hey, we’re against this and we want to see some reform. We want to see some progress,’ said Sly. “Because it starts from the top.”

Read the full JPD statement: