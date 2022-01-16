SeeClickFix app set to get upgrade in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Reporting an issue will soon get a little bit easier in Pittsburg.



The city has begun upgrading its software to the existing SeeClickFix app.



Currently the app allows people report issues across the city including graffiti, potholes or other code violations.



The new upgrade will help the city prioritize these issues and better communicate with those who reported it.



“It supports our building inspectors as well, so if you’re doing a building modification to your home or if you’re building a new home, our inspectors are now going to be using this new system to better communicate with those people who are doing that work, as well as keep track of all that work and prioritize it, it will be much more effective and efficient in our building inspection process as well,” says Jay Byers, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager.



The city expects the software update to be completed by summer.