IRS releases “Simple Tax Return” tool

JOPLIN, Mo. — People who don’t normally file tax returns, but want to receive a Coronavirus stimulus payment, now have a clear way to get their information to the federal government.

The IRS released a new “Simple Tax Return” tool on Friday that can be filled out online.

The tool requires far less detailed financial information and is geared toward low-income people and others who aren’t required to file tax returns.

Anyone who already filed a federal tax return for 2018 or 2019 doesn’t need to fill out the form.

People who get Social Security, retirement, or Disability Benefits, as well as Railroad Retirement Benefits, also do not need to fill out the form.

It remains unclear whether those receiving supplemental security income need to submit the form, but tax experts recommend they do so just in case.