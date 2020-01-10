IRS doing fewer audits due to budgetary constraints

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — If having to pay federal taxes isn’t stressful enough, there’s also the concern in the back of a lot of people’s minds about getting audited.

But there is some good news on that front this year.

Whether you do them yourself, or have a professional prepare them for you, many taxpayers worry about the possibility of getting audited by the IRS.

But a new report from Syracuse University shows individual tax payers, and even businesses are much less likely to have that happen now than in years past.

Patrick Kelly C.P.A., Joplin Tax Service, said, “It’s been pretty well known in the tax industry for a number of years now that Congress and the IRS aren’t getting along very well so they cut their budget several times and so really they’re down on the number of people that are available to do field audits.”

Even though the odds of getting audited are lower now than in years past, Patrick Kelly says it’s still not a good idea to try and cheat on your taxes.

“The emphasis has shifted, they don’t have the people to send out in the field anymore, but they’re using computers more and more to look at spending patterns, and revenue patterns and just different things like that and they’re getting pretty good at that so I think for somebody to get to complacent would be a mistake.”

And there’s more good news this year according to Kelly.

He says much of the guessing game about the major changes on last year’s taxes have been made much cleared this time around.

“And so this year mostly what we saw was there’s a lot of clarification coming out from the IRS, things about the qualified business income deduction for small business so just a whole lot of clarification where we were doing a little more guessing last year so we finally got some guidance from the IRS.”