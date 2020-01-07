Iraq airbase housing US troops hit by missiles, reports say

TEHRAN, Iran (AP/WFLA) – Missiles have hit an airbase in Iraq that houses United States troops, according to several reports.

NBC News reported just before 6:30 p.m. that the al-Asad airbase was hit with a “rocket attack.”

DEVELOPING: Iraq's al-Asad airbase, which houses US troops, is being hit with a rocket attack – @ckubeNBC — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2020

According to the Associated Press, Iran state TV is reporting Tehran launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at the airbase. State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

White House: "We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team." — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2020

It’s unclear at this point if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.