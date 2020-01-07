Iraq airbase housing US troops hit by missiles, reports say

TEHRAN, Iran (AP/WFLA) – Missiles have hit an airbase in Iraq that houses United States troops, according to several reports.
NBC News reported just before 6:30 p.m. that the al-Asad airbase was hit with a “rocket attack.”
According to the Associated Press, Iran state TV is reporting Tehran launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at the airbase. State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
White House: "We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team."— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2020
It’s unclear at this point if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.