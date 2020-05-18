Iola Public Schools moving location of Alternative Learning Program

IOLA, Kan. — Iola Public Schools is moving the location of their Alternative Learning Program.

District administrators say they’ve had the virtual program for a number of years and with adding more career technical education opportunities at the high school, they wanted to include alternative students in those opportunities.

The program will move from a nearby location into the high school.

Stacy Fager, Iola Superintendent, says, “We will have offered a little more hours being on-site and checking grades and just making sure they’re staying on task and completing their credits as they move through the program.”

Fager says this is just another way the district intends to provide students with more opportunities to better prepare them for the future.