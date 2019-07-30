Investigators in the “Welch Girls” case

The search continues for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman in Picher, Oklahoma today. A reporter is on scene and we will bring you the latest developments as crews further their search efforts. Investigators have released these statements today.

This is a media release from the OSBI and the Office of District Attorney Matt Ballard:

For the past six and a half years, two investigators from different agencies have led the investigation into the “Welch Girls” case. The arson, kidnapping and multiple murders were committed 19 years ago.

The case centers on the 1999 murders of Danny & Kathy Freeman, the arson of their home, the kidnapping and murders of Ashley Bible and Lauria Freeman who were just 16 years old at the time.

Gary Stansill, Investigator for District Attorney Matt Ballard began working the “Welch Girls” case in 2011. 12 years after the crimes were committed, it was widely considered a cold case.

In January 2013 OSBI Special Agent Tammy Ferarri joined the investigation and the two have served as co-lead investigators since.

They’ve worked closely with Lorene Bible and her family who have never stopped pursuing the truth to bring justice for the girls; and to bring them home.

OSBI Special Agent Tammy Ferarri began her law enforcement career in July 2002 in the Fort Smith Arkansas Police Department. During her 10 years with the department she achieved the rank of Corporal, was a drug recognition expert (DRE) and a SFST (standardized field sobriety test) instructor.

In 2005 she was promoted into Criminal Investigations and was the Fort Smith PD’s first female SWAT officer. Her experience as an investigator spans a wide range of crimes from juvenile and property crimes to domestic violence, sexual assault and murder.

Joining the OSBI in 2012 she’s worked a variety of investigations including homicides, cold cases, officer involved shootings, internal investigations, sexual assault and domestic violence cases.

District Attorney Investigator Gary Stansill joined the DA’s office in August 2011. A 35 year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, Stansill served nine years as Supervisor of the TPD Child Crisis Unit then successfully merged the Unit with the Child Abuse Network which became a national model for the multi-disciplinary approach to child abuse investigations.

Gary is widely recognized as an expert in sexual assault investigations. He consulted with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office in creating a curriculum in Evidence Based Sexual Assault training which has been mandatory for all law enforcement in Oklahoma.

He’s served as consultant and sexual assault investigation instructor for the Oklahoma Regional Community Policing Institute.

Special Agent Ferarri and Investigator Stansill’s investigative work resulted in identifying three suspects in the Freeman/Bible case; Phil Welch, David Pennington and Ronnie Busick.

The evidence found by Ferarri and Stansill also led to the arrest of the one, surviving, suspect Ronnie Busick in April 2018 resulting in seven felony charges: 4 counts murder in the first degree, 2 counts felony kidnapping, Arson in the first degree.

Busick is next in court on his criminal case, Craig County CF-2018-56, on September 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. He remains in the Craig County jail, bail set at $1 million.

This is media release from the OSBI and the Office of District Attorney Matt Ballard:

The Quapaw Nation, led by Chairman John L Berrey, has been active in assisting this investigation for months including clearing and securing the search site, and other areas, using a backhoe.

One of the officers working the search site today is a Quapaw cadaver dog. The Nation has also drained some area ponds to assist in the search for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.

The Nation purchased much of Picher more than a decade ago after the Department of Environmental Quality started a buyout. Jeff Reeves, Director of Public Safety for Quapaw Nation, is coordinating with the lead investigators, OSBI Special Agent Tammy Ferarri and District Attorney Investigator Gary Stansill, to coordinate efforts.

Reeves oversees the Quapaw Marshall Service, Fire Department, EMS and the K-9 unit which has a dozen dogs on the force including those specially trained to detect arson, bombs, drugs and human remains.

Several of the Nation’s safety facilities are located at the site of the former high school in Picher.

The Quapaw Nation has about 4,900 members and Chairman Berrey says as part of the community it is important to partner with law enforcement and help in this effort to bring the girls home, especially for their families.