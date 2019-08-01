Investigation underway to uncover more in Grove shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – An investigation is underway in Delaware County as authorities work to uncover more details in a deadly shooting that took place early Thursday morning.

It all started around 5 am when a woman in a Grove residence called police saying she and the man she was dating had been shot. The male was found dead in the yard from an apparent gunshot wound, the female was inside the home when authorities arrived.

She was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wound. The woman reported to the authorities the suspect got into a White 2010 Nissan with tinted windows and then fled the scene. And a vehicle belonging to the man who was killed was also taken from the scene. Authorities are still searching for that vehicle.

Investigators have identified Charlie Buzzard, 34, as a person of interest in the shooting.

Thursday afternoon, law enforcement located the alleged suspect’s vehicle in McDonald County. They found a relative of Buzzard’s in that vehicle.

OSBI has worked alongside Delaware County deputies throughout the day to determine what actually took place at the scene. They say there biggest priority right now is locating the vehicle of the man who was killed and the persons of interest.

“We’re using high quality video in that drone. They have taken measurements of the evidence that was marked with the little yellow markers. So that they can recreate this crime scene via computer, graphics, as detailed as possible.” Major Tracy Shaw, Undersheriff, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say there was no surveillance at the property and no witnesses to the crime scene other than the surviving victim. She is in stable condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

As investigators continue to search for the suspects involved they are asking if you have any information to call 911.

The vehicle they are still looking for is a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

