Investigation underway after “senseless” killing of calf in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a calf was killed in Wagoner County, officials say.

On April 17, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office received information about a calf carcass found in the area of 230 Road and 710 Road in the Wagoner area.

The reporting party had told dispatch that an unknown individual had killed the animal, quartered up the meat, and then dumped the calf carcass on the side of the road in the area.

“This is senseless act that affects the Agricultural and Farming Community with their livelihood in Wagoner County and beyond,” said Sheriff Chris Elliott. “Committing a crime like this can put a severe hardship on a livestock owner, resulting in a devastating income loss. With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout the world, every dollar matters to citizens and business owners alike.”

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (918) 485-3124 or (918) 485-7799. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip online here.