Investigation ongoing in Jasper County incident resulting in teen being shot

PHOTO Joplin News First: Officers respond to a teen shot with a shotgun at 23630 Kafir Road near Oronogo, MO.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager is injured from a gunshot inside an Oronogo home.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s office responded to 23630 Kafir Road around 3:15 Monday afternoon for a 16-year-old boy that was injured.



He was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his left cheek and neck area.

Deputies say it appears that an adult man was handling a shotgun in a bedroom inside the home when it went off.

The bullet went through a door and hit the teen.



There have been no arrests or charges and the investigation is on-going.