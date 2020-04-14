Investigation ongoing in Jasper County incident resulting in teen being shot

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager is injured from a gunshot inside an Oronogo home.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s office responded to 23630 Kafir Road around 3:15 Monday afternoon for a 16-year-old boy that was injured.
He was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his left cheek and neck area.
Deputies say it appears that an adult man was handling a shotgun in a bedroom inside the home when it went off.
The bullet went through a door and hit the teen.
There have been no arrests or charges and the investigation is on-going.