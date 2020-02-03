Investigation leads to arrest of Vinita man on felony lewd acts to a child, child pornography

VINITA, Okla. — On Friday, January 31st, 61 year-old Roy Edwards Williams was arrested following a felony car stop in rural Vinita.

Williams was arrested on three counts Felony Lewd or Indecent Proposals or Acts to a Child, and one county Felony Buy, Procure, Possess Child Pornography.

He is currently being held in the Craig County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Roy Edwards Williams

The charges come following a year-long investigation after a juvenile reported Williams engaged in lewd behavior with her when she was 9 or 10 years old. The juvenile provided detectives with screenshots of a 2017 social media conversation between herself and Williams regarding the incident.

In the conversation, Williams wrote: “If it were in my power, I would give you closure. If I type more I will end up making excuses or try to say that one perfect thing to make it all better. So I will end by saying I did wrong.”

Since the investigation began, four more victims have come forward alleging incidents of forcible sodomy, rape by instrumentation and soliciting a minor to perform obscenity. The victims were all juveniles at the time of the alleged incidents.

In June 2019, another victim cam forward and reported Williams took pictures of her breast during a photo shoot when she was 15. The now 20-year-old woman reported Williams allegedly asked her during the same time period to “flash” him and would giver $100 each time. The teen told the detectives she never reported this because she would use the money to purchase food for herself and her siblings.

The additional three victims reported similar incidents between themselves and Williams, as outlines the PC for arrest.