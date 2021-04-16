Investigation into Miami fire continues

MIAMI, Ok. — An investigation continues in Miami after a structure fire early this morning.

It happened around 4:15 at what used to be the Rustic Brick in the 200-block of Northwest Veterans Boulevard. Departments from Miami and the Quapaw Nation worked the fire.

Officials say the building was fully-engulfed when they arrived. They also say they believe it started in the corner of an office.

Robert Wright, Miami Fire Chief, said, “The first thing that we do is we make sure that the exposures are protected and then we will focus on the building that is actually on fire and if it doesn’t appear that there is anybody then that’s our main concerns life safety so if there’s nobody injured that’s a vacant building you know we-we can be satisfied with that.”

Again – the fire is still under investigation.