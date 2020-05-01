Investigation Continues Into Fatal N. Main St. Crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin authorities continue their investigation into the fatal crash on N. Main St./MO HWY 43

Preliminary investigation shows that a northbound vehicle driven by Silor Reynolds (18 of Joplin, MO) crossed the center line and struck the southbound vehicle driven by Kortney Cobb (31 of Asbury, MO).

Reynolds was transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries. Cobb was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is on-going.

Thursday, at approximately 6:39 A.M., Joplin Police were dispatched to 1800 N. Main St in reference to a injury crash.