Posted: Sep 02, 2018 10:20 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 10:20 PM CDT

Joplin, Mo - Outdoor enthusiasts head to Shoal Creek today to learn about a trending watersport.

Joplin Outdoor Adventures hosted an Introduction to Paddle Boarding Class at Wildcat Glades Conservation area.
The event coordinators are all about getting people outdoors and meeting others, so all training sessions begin with a meet and greet.
Participants then learned about paddle board types, equipment used, proper stances, and efficient paddling techniques.
After the training session, people could then paddle in Shoal Creek for a couple of hours and test out their new skills.

"Always a lot of fun. Kids love it. Adults love it. It's a blast so. Uh i actually didn't think we'd have this much interest in the Joplin area, but I'm very happy we do." says Kenneth Bogle, Joplin Outdoor Adventures

For next year's classes, they wants to implement paddle boarding yoga.
And the final paddle boarding class of the year will take place on the 16th.

