Witnesses say cargo plane crashes at airport in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A cargo plane crashed Saturday morning at the international airport in Somalia’s capital, and local reports said there were no deaths among the five people on board.

Photos posted from the scene showed the plane’s cockpit crushed against a concrete barrier just steps from the sea.

The Somalia Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the crash at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu. The cause was not immediately known.

Markings on the plane indicated that it is operated by Silverstone Air in neighboring Kenya. The company could not be reached.

The heavily fortified airport is home to diplomatic missions and is a hub for humanitarian flights in the Horn of Africa nation trying to rebuild from three decades of conflict.

Somalia has seen a number of plane crashes this year. In July, a cargo plane carrying humanitarian aid crashed in Beledweyne in central Somalia. And in May, six people were killed when a Kenyan plane with African Express carrying medical supplies crashed on approach to Bardale in the Bay region.