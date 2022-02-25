FLORIDA — A south Florida organization that responds to global disasters is set to deliver relief supplies to Ukrainians fleeing war in their country.

The heavy lifting happening in doral this morning. As crews with global empowerment mission prepare a major aid delivery… To Ukrainians fleeing war in their county.

“They have no idea now if they’re gonna return ever back to their homes,” said Michael Capponi – Global Empowerment Mission.

GEM founder Michael Capponi is headed to Poland this afternoon, which borders Ukraine to the west. He’ll help distribute supplies on the ground.

“Hygiene, blankets, bedding, cots, tents.”

24 generators are being loaded up to ship to those in need…. to help keep emergency shelters running.

With the eastern European country of nearly 44-million people now under Russian attack… Capponi estimates millions are likely to need basic food and personal supplies as they flee the violence.

“With just ten percent… right. That’s 4 million people. Imagine four million people that just showed up in Miami. And then imagine where I’m going in Poland it’s a small little city… you know… very small population. How are they gonna handle that?” said Capponi.

If you’d like to help this effort… Capponi says they could use money for shipping.

We have a link to their website here.