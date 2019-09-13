The Latest: Boris Johnson to hold Brexit talks with Juncker

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender moored on the river Thames, to mark London International Shipping Week in London, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The British government insisted Thursday that its forecast of food and medicine shortages, gridlock at ports and riots in the streets after a no-deal Brexit is an avoidable worst-case scenario, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied misleading Queen Elizabeth II about his reasons for suspending Parliament just weeks before the country is due to leave the European Union. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Officials say British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold Brexit talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg.

The British government and the European Commission have confirmed the meeting, which will take place on Monday at lunchtime.

Johnson’s envoy David Frost has been holding talks in Brussels this week. The Brexit negotiations have produced few signs of progress as the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain’s departure from the European Union nears.

Johnson wants the Irish border provision removed from a legally-binding Brexit agreement sealed by his predecessor. The EU insists the so-called backstop must stay in so that goods can flow smoothly between member country Ireland and Northern Ireland when it leaves along with the rest of the U.K.

Parliament has passed a law saying the prime minister must seek an extension if no deal is reached by mid-October. Johnson has indicated he will not do so.

___

9:10 a.m.

The speaker of Britain’s lower house of parliament has made it abundantly clear he is not going quietly into retirement.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow used a speech Thursday night to warn Prime Minister Boris Johnson to expect Parliament to take aggressive action to make sure its legislation designed to block a “no-deal” Brexit is respected.

He says he will allow “procedural creativity” in making sure Johnson does not violate the new law, which took effect this week.

It requires Johnson to ask the European Union for an extension of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline if no deal is reached by mid-October.

Johnson has said he will not seek an extension. Bercow says the prime minister must obey the law.

Bercow plans to step down from his influential post by the end of October.