Ship captain in deadly Danube crash put under arrest again

The 64-year-old Ukrainian captain of the Swiss-operated Viking Sigyn hotelship, centre, is escorted to a court hearing to decide on his arrest at the Buda Central District Court in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. On May 29, the Viking Sigyn cruise ship collided with the Hableany sightseeing boat that had 33 South Korean tourists on board and a crew of two Hungarians. Seven tourists were rescued from the water after the collision and the rest died. The captain was taken back into police custody on July 29 on suspicion of abandoning the passengers and crew of the Hableany sightseeing boat after the crash. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The cruise ship captain suspected of responsibility in a deadly collision on the Danube River in Hungary is under arrest again.

A Budapest court on Wednesday ordered his arrest until Aug. 31.

The 64-year-old Ukrainian captain had been released on bail on June 13, but prosecutors have requested his re-arrest because of the risk that he could flee or impede the investigation.

Twenty-six South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members died when their sightseeing boat crashed with the cruise ship and sank May 29 in Budapest. Only seven tourists survived and the remains of a South Korean woman are still missing.

Prosecutors were able to refile their arrest request after the Kuria, Hungary’s supreme court, ruled Monday that decisions by lower courts granting bail to the captain were unlawful.