Remote Irish island looking for 2 people to relocate and run its coffee shop

GREAT BLASKET, Ireland (KRON) – If you like coffee, traveling, and living pretty isolated, we’ve got a dream job alert for you!

Great Blasket Island – located a little over a mile from the mainland at Dunmore Head – is the main island of the Blaskets on the Dingle Peninsula.

** Job Vacancy **

A unique position required – looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends.

1st April 2020 – October 2020 accommodation and food provided.

Email Alice on info@greatblasketisland.net for more information pic.twitter.com/RJFfrr4QDH — Great Blasket Island (@gbisland) January 10, 2020

Officials are looking for two people to run its cute and cozy coffee shop as well as manage the island’s accommodations for 7 months.

The island’s summer season starts in April, so they’re looking to fill the position from April through October.

A couple or two friends can apply for the position, and as an added bonus food and accommodations are provided.

According to the island’s website, it’s approximately 4 miles long and half-a-mile wide, featuring over 1,000 acres of mostly mountainous terrain.

It’s also home to lots of wildlife and a thriving Irish culture and history.

Only a handful of full-time residents live on the island, which is accessible only by boat.

Anyone who is interested can email Alice at info@greatblasketisland.net for more information.