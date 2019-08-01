New suspect detained in Russia over LGBT activist killing

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian investigators say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of an LGBT rights activist in St. Petersburg, and that the person initially detained for the crime is no longer a suspect.

Yelena Grigorieva’s body was found on a St. Petersburg street in July with eight stab wounds and signs of strangling. Activist colleagues said she had repeatedly received threats for her work.

The Investigative Committee’s St. Petersburg division said Thursday that the now-cleared suspect said he had been drinking with Grigorieva when they were joined by the new suspect, with whom she quarreled.

No charges were immediately announced.