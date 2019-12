PUNTA ARENAS, Chile (AP) — Debris believed to be from a military transport plane carrying 38 people that vanished two days earlier en route to Antarctica has been discovered in the frigid, treacherous waters of the Drake Passage, Chile's Air Force said Wednesday.

Air Force Gen. Eduardo Mosqueira said “sponge” material, possible from the plane's fuel tank, was found floating roughly 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the place the C-130 Hercules last had radio contact.